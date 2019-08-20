Myrtle Beach police search for suspect involved in possible stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect involved in a possible stabbing Monday night.
Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Osceola Street to investigate an assault.
One person was hurt in the incident and is receiving treatment. Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said the injuries appear to be consistent with stab wounds.
Vest said officers are still investigating and working to identify and locate anyone involved in the case. No one is in custody.
It’s not clear what led up to the assault.
