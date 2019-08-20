Police: Man lied about being thrown to the ground, having his moped stolen

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris police say a man who claimed his moped was stolen after being thrown to the ground by an unknown assailant has been charged with filing a false police report.
The alleged victim, 59-year-old Albert Guilbault, was interviewed by a detective on Aug. 13. A police report states that three days before, Guilbault said an unknown male grabbed the back of his shirt while he was getting on his moped and pulled him to the ground, causing him to hit his face on the pavement.
Guilbault reportedly told the detective that the day after the incident, a drug dealer named “JB” informed him the moped was in the Cedar Branch area.
The officer who took the initial report, however, noted there were no abrasions to Guilbault and no damage to his clothing to indicate he was pulled from a moped, authorities said. According to the report, Guilbault also made no mention of being contacted by “JB.”
The detective confronted Guilbault with inconsistencies in his story, and authorities said he admitted that he lied. According to the report, Guilbault said his moped went missing in the Cedar Branch area after giving it to his nephew.
Guilbault said he lied about the incident so his nephew “wouldn’t get into trouble,” the report states.
The 59-year-old was served a warrant for filing a false police report, a felony, on Monday night and was arrested without incident.
Online records show Guilbault is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $1,000 bond.
