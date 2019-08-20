New housing could be coming to land near North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New housing developments could soon be coming to North Myrtle Beach near the city’s sports complex.
City council gave final approval of ordinances to expand the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and areas surrounding it, one of which paves the way for new developments along Champions Blvd.
“Park Pointe was just the beginning. You’re going to see significant development take place throughout the region," said Rich Artenian, who lives in the Park Pointe community off Champions Boulevard.
City leaders Monday night gave the green light to rezone roughly 145 acres of undeveloped land from commercial to mid-rise multi-family residential, two parcels of which are adjacent to Park Pointe. It’s a decision not sitting easy with some.
“This is just, I view it as, kind of a bump in the road. I know there’s going to be more properties here. I’d like to see like properties kind of cluster together, opposed to kind of mixing properties," said Artenian.
According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, the development of these lots, proposed by Myrtle Beach-based developer DDC Engineers, would be capped at 750 units. Despite plans to expand Champions Boulevard, some neighbors said they’re worried about added traffic.
“That’s that many more people trying to get into a single-lane road that goes into the park and park people go in there all the time. And then during the Christmas time we have the light show and at the light show the traffic is horrendous," said Robert Lucas.
But still, Artenian is hopeful their concerns will be taken into consideration.
“If I hold the builders to what I heard, I think this can coexist very nicely," said Artenian.
Right now there are no plans for what exactly those developments will look like. WMBF News reached out to DDC Engineers for more details on what they’re proposing, but have not yet heard back.
