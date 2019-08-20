Mediation hearing set for remaining lawsuits involving late former Horry County detective

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A mediation hearing has been scheduled for the two remaining lawsuits involving the late former Horry County police detective Allen Large.
According to online federal court records, the mediation hearing for the parties involved in the Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4 cases will take place in Florence at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 in front of Magistrate Judge Shiva Hodges.
The parties are asked to submit mediation statements to the judge by 5 p.m. on Aug. 23.
A mediation hearing is an attempt to help the parties settle a lawsuit and keep it from going to trial. As it currently stands, jury selection for the remaining Jane Doe cases is set for Sept. 3.
The women in these cases allege their civil rights were violated and claim negligence and gross negligence on the part of the Horry County Police Department.
They allege the county and the HCPD needed to “exercise control of Detective Large prior to his alleged misconduct occurring from January 2015 to December 2015.”
Large, who died on Jan. 10, 2018, worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.
The former detective denied sexually assaulting anyone, though he admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.
Large is not a defendant in either of these cases. Instead, the suits are against the HCPD, the county itself, former police chief Saundra Rhodes, and former deputy chief Scott Rutherford.
