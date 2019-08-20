Man accused of recording video in restroom at Florence restaurant, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a disturbing discovery in the restroom of a Florence restaurant led to one man’s arrest.
Officers were called to La Bamba Mexican Restaurant on South Woody Jones Boulevard for a voyeurism incident.
Police learned that a customer went into the restroom and found a cellphone concealed in the restroom and recording video.
After an investigation, officers said that Jamie Tepole Gonzaleza was the one who concealed the cellphone in the restroom.
He was arrested and charged with voyeurism and taken to the Florence County Detention Center. He remains in the detention center under a $5,000 bond.
We have reached out to Florence police to find out if Gonzaleza was an employee or customer at the restaurant.
