Lamar police investigate shooting at Dollar General; 1 hurt

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lamar Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General that left one cashier hurt.
Police said the armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday.
WMBF News spoke with an employee of a business nearby who said they were concerned with how long it took to have the scene taped off.
“This whole business district is shook up over this and it’s just sad to see,” they said.
Crews came to mark off the area around 2:30 p.m. Monday before that, the store simply looked open with the lights on.
We saw multiple cars park and try to get in the store, not realizing it was closed until they pulled the door to find it locked and blood at the front of it.
Bobby Price told us he was doing yard work and was going to Dollar General to pick up trash bags. He walked up to the front door and that’s when he realized he’d have to look somewhere else.
“Lamar is something else," Price said. "I’m retired from the military 26 years and came back here. Didn’t realize this little town was such a crime thing now.”
We spoke with a family member of the cashier who said they’re in the hospital and doing OK.
Lamar Police Department is working with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office to find a suspect.
Police said no suspects are in custody at this time.
