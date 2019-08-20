Horry County Schools creates air quality teams to avoid mold issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As the new school year begins, Horry County Schools is making sure students are healthy inside the classrooms.
During Monday night’s school board meeting, one topic of discussion was indoor air quality. It comes after a mold problem inside classrooms at St. James Elementary School caused children to get sick last school year.
The district said it created teams throughout the school district to make sure that air quality remains at acceptable levels.
“We have 15 team members, almost 600 hours of training. They are certified in mold and mildew assessment and remediation,” said Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
All concerns about air quality have to be reported to the school principal and each employee reporting a concern has to complete a survey.
Bourcier said the district wants to make sure it can better assess the situation faster and be able to solve problems sooner.
