1 charged in connection to 62-year-old man’s death near Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – One man was arrested and charged after police said he beat a man to death near Loris.
William Schultz, 34, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in 62-year-old Steven Davis’ death.
Police were called around 10 p.m. Monday to Quartermaster Drive near Loris for reports of an aggravated assaulted.
An investigation revealed that there were multiple verbal altercations between the Davis and Schultz.
Police said at some point Davis showed a gun and there was a physical struggle. Officers said Davis was disarmed and Schultz began assaulting the victim.
“The defendant then proceeded to beat the victim about the face and body for an extensive period until the victim was unconscious,” according to arrest warrants.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Davis was transported to an emergency room in Loris and then flown to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died Tuesday morning from his injuries.
