HCS officials say to expect transportation delays, ask for patience

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states school buses are 70 times safer than cars when it comes to getting children to and from school, and the most important tip for drivers is to slow down and proceed with caution anytime a school bus or children are present. Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP urges parents to go over general school bus stop safety rules with kids. Tell kids to stay out of the roadway, even if they’re walking to the stop in the daylight. A good rule of thumb to follow is at least six giant steps off the road. It’s also recommended to dress your child with some sort of reflective gear for their walk to the bus stop or for when they’re waiting to be picked up.