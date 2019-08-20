FIRST ALERT: Where is hurricane season?

Despite such a slow start, it’s important to remember that two thirds of all Atlantic hurricanes form between August 20th and October 10th - the most active part of the hurricane season. It’s also important to note that a slow start to the season does not always mean the rest of the season will be quiet. Tropical storms and hurricanes often form in bursts that can feature a few weeks of frequent activity followed by periods of fewer storms. These bursts of development are most likely from late August through September.