First Alert: Summer humidity and afternoon storms continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm and mild start to Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This is just the start of what will be another summer day here in South Carolina.
Highs today will climb into the upper 80s in Myrtle Beach. Highs will hit the lower 90s again in Florence and the Pee Dee once again today. The heat index will still be noticeable for today and into the middle of the week with the temperatures feeling like the upper 90s to lower 100s at times in the afternoon.
With the higher humidity, we will still hold onto the unsettled weather pattern and a few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. That trend is not going to end anytime soon. The chances today look to be later in the afternoon and possibly into part of the overnight hours as well. The earlier model runs have been picking up on a little bit more coverage for the evening and overnight hours with the previous runs. Here’s a look at what radar could look like later this afternoon. This is why the Pee Dee has a slightly higher rain chance for today.
More of the same is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with increasing humidity and daily rain chances. We will watch for a few showers on Wednesday morning before activity ramps back up Wednesday afternoon. Highs both days are expected to stay seasonable with the upper 80s to lower 90s in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Better rain chances will arrive as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. A cold front is expected to drop into the Carolinas and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be better rain chances for the end of the work week and into the weekend forecast. While it does not look to be a washout, periods of heavier rain are looking more likely for the weekend forecast. Cloud cover and rain chances should keep temperatures in the low-mid 80s for the weekend forecast.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.