First Alert: Summer humidity and afternoon storms continue

With the higher humidity, we will still hold onto the unsettled weather pattern and a few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. That trend is not going to end anytime soon. The chances today look to be later in the afternoon and possibly into part of the overnight hours as well. The earlier model runs have been picking up on a little bit more coverage for the evening and overnight hours with the previous runs. Here’s a look at what radar could look like later this afternoon. This is why the Pee Dee has a slightly higher rain chance for today.