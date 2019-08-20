FIRST ALERT: Muggy weather continues with eye on weekend rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Humid and seasonably hot weather will continue through the end of the week before a cold front delivers better rain chances by the weekend.
A typical late summer weather pattern will remain in place through Friday ensuring more heat and humidity and the occasional shower or storm.
A few showers and storms will remain possible through this evening, but will quickly taper off by 9:00 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s
Wednesday will see more heat and humidity with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s across the Pee Dee and upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will once again climb to around 100 during the mid to late afternoon. A few pop up showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with rain chances at 30%.
More of the same is on tap for Thursday and Friday with temperatures steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s and just a few pop up storms during the late day hours. Rain chances will remain at 30%. The heat index will continue to climb to around 100 each afternoon.
Changes start to arrive by the weekend as another weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be a better chance of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it does not appear to be a washout, some periods of heavy rain will develop. With more clouds and the front in the vicinity, temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 80s. Rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday are 40%, but those chances may go higher if more substantial rain looks more likely.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.