FIRST ALERT: Muggy weather continues with eye on weekend rain

Changes start to arrive by the weekend as another weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be a better chance of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it does not appear to be a washout, some periods of heavy rain will develop. With more clouds and the front in the vicinity, temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 80s. Rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday are 40%, but those chances may go higher if more substantial rain looks more likely.