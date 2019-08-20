Family of missing Dillon County man pleads for SLED, FBI’s help with investigation

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Family members of a missing Dillon County man are asking for the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office to turn the case over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division or the FBI in a desperate attempt to find him.
Relatives said 22-year-old Julandon McCallum was last seen at the Tall Pines convenience store in Hamer on July 13.
His mother, Simon Dixon, said she filed a missing persons report with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office on July 19 after not hearing from her son.
“It’s been a stressful time in my family’s life, waking up every day and not knowing where our loved one is,” Dixon said.
She said the family last saw McCallum at her mother’s house the day he disappeared before he headed to the nearby store.
Mary McCallum, his grandmother, said it was unusual to not hear from him for days.
“The third day I said something is wrong because this is not like him. He always calls me asking for something,” she said.
Officials with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said SLED helped them shortly after McCallum was reported missing and used their helicopter to search for him in Hamer and Dillon County.
However, the family’s attorney sent a letter to the sheriff’s office revealing McCallum went to Charlotte the day before he disappeared to visit the mother of his child.
It states the family believes the investigation has “exceeded the jurisdiction, resources and expertise of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office” and requested it be handed over to SLED or the FBI.
“I know it’s only so much they could do, but I felt like things haven’t been done that should have been at this point. I feel like they’ve failed me as a taxpayer, as a mother,” Dixon said.
A community meeting and call to action is organized at 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. Matthews AME church on Elkins Street.
If you or anyone you know has any information that could help find McCallum, contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.
