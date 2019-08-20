Family-friendly brewery featuring fire pits, hammocks coming to Barefoot Landing

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Delaware-based, pet-friendly brewery will soon open a location at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.
According to a press release, Crooked Hammock Brewery is set to open its lakeside location at Barefoot Landing in the spring of 2020.
The brewery will feature craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests, fire pits, hammocks, a playground for children, and more, the release stated. Crooked Hammock is also pet-friendly and has a menu that features cookout-inspired foods like burgers, baby back ribs, giant Bavarian pretzels, and jalapeno and cheddar cornbread.
“We are thrilled to add the Crooked Hammock Brewery to the unique collection of retail and restaurant destinations at Barefoot Landing. With its high-quality food, locally-brewed beer, and relaxed backyard atmosphere, Crooked Hammock is a perfect fit for Barefoot’s coastal Carolina lifestyle,“ said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president of the commercial division at Burroughs & Chapin. “
