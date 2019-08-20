Conway Medical Center set to open state-of-the-art cancer center

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center announced on Tuesday that it will enhance its cancer care program with the opening of a new state-of-the-art cancer center.
The CMC Cancer Center, which is set to open Sept. 16, 2019, will include infusion services for patients in need of chemotherapy, intravenous medications and other blood products. It will also provide blood and platelet transfusions, blood draws, hydration therapy, injections, oral chemotherapy and traditional intravenous chemotherapy infusions.
To help with the expansion of CMC’s services, the medical center has become a Duke Health affiliate in cancer. It will help provide CMC access to the most current training and staff education when it comes to cancer and cancer-related health issues.
“What is especially important about this and what I take a great amount of pride in is that these patients will have peace of mind knowing that Duke Health, which includes one of the top hospitals in the country for cancer care, will be collaborating with the clinical teams treating our patients locally. Duke will provide the education, training, and oversight to our oncology staff, our pharmacy staff, the nurses, and everyone else who is going to be providing care to those patients. We are excited to have that service as a Duke Health affiliate in cancer,” said Bret Barr, CMC CEO.
The partnership with Duke Health also means CMC will have access to the best practices and clinical trials in oncology.
CMC has also invested in bringing a specially-trained oncologist to the community.
Dr. Najla Itani will head up the CMC Cancer Center. Itani specializes in oncology and hematology.
“I strongly believe that building a strong physician-patient connection that is founded in trust is at the core of excellent patient care. I want my patients to feel that we are an extension of their family and will care for them in both the best and worst of times,” Itani said.
The new space will also feature a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere for those receiving treatments.
