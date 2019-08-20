Conway Medical Center set to open state-of-the-art cancer center

“What is especially important about this and what I take a great amount of pride in is that these patients will have peace of mind knowing that Duke Health, which includes one of the top hospitals in the country for cancer care, will be collaborating with the clinical teams treating our patients locally. Duke will provide the education, training, and oversight to our oncology staff, our pharmacy staff, the nurses, and everyone else who is going to be providing care to those patients. We are excited to have that service as a Duke Health affiliate in cancer,” said Bret Barr, CMC CEO.