Authorities investigating after a second armed robbery at a Darlington County Dollar General store

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – For the third time in two days, authorities are investigating an incident at a Dollar General store within Darlington County.
According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General at 904 Lamar Hwy., around 10 p.m. Monday.
A person entered the store carrying a weapon and demanded money, authorities said. No one was injured in the robbery.
On Sunday night, Lamar police responded to an attempted armed robbery at the store near Main Street within the city limits. One cashier was hurt in the incident, according to law enforcement.
Earlier in the day Sunday, a Dollar General on McIver Road within the county was the victim of a theft after two men stole money from a cash register, according to authorities.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo said there is no evidence at this time to suggest the events are related.
