Wanted: Man steals purse at MUSC, attempts to use credit card in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole a purse at MUSC and attempted to use a credit card in Georgetown.
The Georgetown Police Department said the purse was stolen at the hospital on June 24.
Investigators said later that day the suspect drove to Georgetown, stopped at the Wells Fargo bank on Front Street and attempted a transaction at the ATM machine.
A report states the suspect was driving a dark blue or black Infiniti with tinted windows.
If anyone has any information about the case, you are asked to contact police at (843) 545-4300 or the department’s tip line at (843) 545-4400.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.