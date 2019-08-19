Two charged following fight between patron, bouncer at Florence club

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A bouncer at a Florence club and a patron were both arrested following an assault that happened earlier this month, according to police.
A press release from the Florence Police Department states officers were called to Club 1520, located at 1520 W. Palmetto St., on Aug. 10 around 2 a.m.
“Responding officers learned that a patron was escorted out of the club for alleged disorderly conduct and a physical altercation occurred between the patron and a staff member of the club,” the release stated.
Arrest warrants identified Temaka Lytonria Singletary as the patron being escorted out. She allegedly hit Christopher James Mack, who is listed as a bouncer at the club, several times while being removed, police said.
In turn, Mack allegedly hit Singletary and then “pursued her while she was stumbling away from the hit,” warrants state. He then reportedly struck her two more times when she came back toward him.
Both Mack and Singletary were each charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery.
Singletary was arrested on Aug. 16, while Mack was taken into custody on Monday, the release states.
