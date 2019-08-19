Report: $300K worth of chemicals stolen from Georgetown facility

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Approximately $300,000 worth of chemicals were stolen last month from a Georgetown County company, according to authorities.
A report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies met with representatives of 3V Sigma USA on July 18 regarding the theft.
Company representatives said the robbery happened five days earlier, on July 13. Video surveillance cameras showed two suspects come onto the property by way of the river between 12 and 1 a.m., the report states. They then went into the warehouse and took four 100-pound drums that contained the chemical palladium, according to authorities.
According to information from the Encyclopedia Britannica, palladium and its alloys serve as a substitute for platinum in jewelry and in electrical contacts. Its chief use is in automobile catalytic converters.
Though rare, native palladium can be found in places like Columbia, Brazil, and in South Africa.
Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the GCSO, said Monday that no arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
