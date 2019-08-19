Report: HCS energy-positive schools used more energy, produced less than estimated for first six months of 2019

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education will receive an update on the district’s five energy-positive schools see how energy-positive they are.
According to a report from FirstFloor Energy that is included in the agenda packet for Monday’s first board meeting of the new school year, modeled consumption for the five schools from January through June was estimated at a little over 1.8 million kilowatt hours. The actual consumption for that period of time is more than 2 million kWh.
Estimated energy production for the first six months of 2019 was over 2.1 million kWh, according to information from FirstFloor. The actual production was less, at a bit more than 2 million.
Values were not adjusted for weather or added usage.
Some observations about the schools included solar panels needing to be washed and inverter problems, according to the report.
The five energy-positive schools built by FirstFloore were Ten Oaks Middle School, St. James Intermediate School, Socastee Elementary School, Myrtle Beach Middle School, and Socastee Middle School.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.