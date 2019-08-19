Myrtle Beach police rescue dog left in hot car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was cited after a dog was found locked in a hot car Sunday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
Police responded to the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot on Oak Forest Lane around 12:55 p.m. and found a small white poodle panting heavily, the report states. Police say the windows were cracked about one inch but did not provide adequate ventilation.
According to the report, the temperature inside the vehicle was about 103 degrees. The WMBF First Alert Weather Team says it was 87 degrees in Myrtle Beach when the dog was found.
Police say the dog was removed from the car and provided air conditioning and water.
The suspect, who police identified as 70-year-old Robert D. Shelley, was cited for mistreatment of animals.
