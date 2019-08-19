Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to stabbing, killing girlfriend

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty on Monday to murder in the death of his girlfriend.
Harley Dakota Gray, 26, admitted to stabbing and killing his girlfriend, 28-year-old Lindsey Stegner, in June 2018.
Horry County police were called to a home in the Nichols community, after Gray told a 911 dispatcher he needed to surrender to police because he woke up and his girlfriend was dead. According to a police report, Gray said he was on the drug “molly” and didn’t remember what happened.
Authorities found Stegner, who had been stabbed 24 times, dead in a bed inside the home.
A judge sentenced Gray to 30 years in prison for the murder.
