Man shot while riding scooter in Lumberton; 15-year-old charged

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 15-year-old has been charged following a shooting Sunday night that injured a man in Lumberton.
According to a news release from the Lumberton Police Department, the 20-year-old victim was riding a scooter near 800 East First Street around 6:50 p.m. when the suspect fired a gun in his direction, hitting him in the shoulder.
The victim rode to his home and contacted authorities. Police say the 20-year-old was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was released the same day.
The 15-year-old, whose name was not released by police, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
If you have any information on this incident, call Det. Robert Nolley or Belinda McNair with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
