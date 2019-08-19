2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Asheville in N.C.

MARSHALL, N.C. (WRAL) - An earthquake was reported close to the Tennessee line in Marshall, North Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A report from NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh stated the 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:23 p.m. on Sunday in the Blue Ridge Mountains, according to USGS data. Marshall, which is located in Madison County, is about 30 minutes from Asheville.
According to the Mercalli Intensity Scale, which is used in the United States to determine earthquake intensity, a level 2 earthquake is "felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings."
Earthquakes are not common in North Carolina, but they do occur.
