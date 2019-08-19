Horry County police seize drugs, guns from home with 2 children inside

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were taken into custody after police said they uncovered drugs, guns and a number of stolen items from a home in the Conway area.
Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit and Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant on the 4000 block of Fox Tail Pine Drive after an extensive drug investigation.
Authorities said they seized the following items from the home:
- Crack Cocaine 2.36 grams
- Cocaine .36 grams
- Codeine tablets
- Taurus G2C 9mm Handgun
- Taurus .40cal Revolver
- Smith & Wesson .40cal Handgun
- Pioneer Arms Cord Hell Pump Rifle
- American Tactical Ommi Rifle
Investigators said they recovered a number of stolen items, including a trailer, two dirt bikes and other items.
South Carolina DSS was also contacted because two children were found inside the home at the time.
Henry Bennie Gregg was arrested and faces several charges including distribution of cocaine and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Kattie Mae Richardson was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
