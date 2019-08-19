Here’s what you need to know as Horry County Schools opens its doors to a new school year

“A big change for safety and security came last year when we added additional armed security officers to our elementary schools. So going into the school year, we will have armed security at all of our school location sites," Bourcier said. "We do have cameras, not only on our buses, but on our interior and exterior of our schools. We also have metal detectors that our students walk through at the middle school and high school level. We do have those metal wands that are used at the elementary school if needed,” said Bourcier.