FIRST ALERT: Late summer heat and humidity continue this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seasonably hot temperatures and high humidity will remain in place for most of the week.
A lazy, late summer weather pattern will remain in place through most of this week ensuring more heat and humidity and the occasional shower or storm.
Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70
s by daybreak.
Tuesday will see more heat and humidity with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s across the Pee Dee and upper 80s at the beach. The heat index will climb to around 100 during the mid to late afternoon. A few pop up showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening, but most areas will stay dry with just a 20% chance of a pop up shower or storm.
More of the same is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s and just a few pop up storms each afternoon.
Changes start to arrive by the weekend as another weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be a better chance of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it does not appear to be a washout, some periods of heavy rain will develop. With more clouds and the front in the vicinity, temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 80s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.