First Alert: Back to school, back to the summer heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a mild and dry start for the first day of school with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s for the morning commute. There are a few locations in the Pee Dee with some patchy fog this morning but most locations are clear as you prepare for the morning drive. As you head out the door, prepare for the summer humidity and an isolated rain chance later this afternoon.
Highs today will reach the upper 80s for the Grand Strand with the lower 90s inland. A stray chance of a shower or storm is likely as the kids hop on the buses for the afternoon commute and as you prepare to make your way back home from work. Most locations should still remain dry for the afternoon hours.
Along with an isolated rain chance, the humidity will be noticeable by the afternoon hours today. Grab the extra water for recess or after school activities as temperatures will feel like the triple digits at times this afternoon.
The daily rain chances look to stick around for the first week of school but the chances are minimal until the end of the week. We will hold onto a 20% chance of rain through Thursday with temperatures remaining seasonable for this time of year. As the highs remain near normal, the humidity will still make temperatures feel like the triple digits throughout the afternoon hours this week.
The next best chance of rain doesn’t arrive until a cold front takes aim at the region by Friday. This could increase our cloud cover and rain chances and decrease our temperatures for the end of the week and into the start of the weekend. Of course, this needs watching. We will continue to keep an eye on it through this week.
