Firefighters rescue dog lost in ocean along Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – One dog’s doggy paddle skills were put to the test Monday afternoon.
Pawleys Island Police Department and Midway Fire Rescue were called around 1:20 p.m. to a swimmer in distress, which turned out to be a dog.
After a 25-minute search, an investigator was able to rescue Lucy, an English setter, while on a jet ski and bring it to shore.
Lucy was checked out and released from the vet.
Lucy and her owner are now back at home and prescribed naps by the fire marshal.
