Dog who was severely emaciated adopted after incredible recovery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A dog who was severely emaciated and taken to the Grand Strand Humane Society earlier this year has been adopted after going through an incredible recovery.
Grand Strand Humane Society leaders said Queen Sophie the German Shepherd was one of the most disturbing cases they had ever seen after police say she was found in a motel room diseased with infected open wounds and inoperable rear legs.
The Grand Strand Humane Society announced on their Facebook page Sunday evening that Queen Sophie had been adopted by a man named Taylor.
The post says Taylor was third on the list to adopt Sophie, but the first two homes decided they didn’t quite have the time Sophie will need over the coming months.
Sophie will be sharing a home with a three-legged cat named Hannah, who was also adopted from the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Sophie now has her own Instagram account where people can follow along during her recovery journey. You can follow her @sophietherescuepupper.
Folks at the Grand Strand Humane Society say Sophie will be at GSHS Friday, September 6, 6 - 8 p.m. to meet fans.
