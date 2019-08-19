Crews called to vehicle versus motorcycle crash near Ocean Lakes Campground

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, according to officials.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said the call came in around 11:15 a.m. for the crash, which happened in the area of 6001 S. Kings Hwy.
According to Casey, units with HCFR and Surfside Beach were responding. He added there are possibly serious injuries involved.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it comes in.
