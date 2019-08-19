Coroner: 2 teenage siblings killed in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the two people killed in a crash last Friday in Berkeley County as siblings.
Kylie Marie Hales, 16, and Gabriel “Gabe” Brian Hales, 14, both of Ridgeville, S.C. died in a head-on collision on Highway 176.
According to an online obituary, Kylie Hales was a rising junior at Cane Bay High School while Gabe was a rising freshman at Woodland High School.
The crash happened near Black Tom Road and shut down the road in the area for several hours.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with Highway Patrol says it happened at 9:20 a.m. and involved the Hales’ 2006 Dodge Stratus and a 2016 Freightliner truck.
According to Southern, the Hales’ sedan was traveling westbound while the truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 176.
Southern said the sedan crossed the center line and struck the truck. The sedan then caught on fire.
The driver of the truck was transported by EMS to the hospital.
Everybody involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, Southern said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is investigating.
