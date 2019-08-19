Conway city leaders consider a 600-acre mixed-used community

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Community leaders are again considering whether or not to approve another mixed-use development along the Grand Strand.
That’s just the decision on the plates of the Conway City Council Monday after a developer requested close to 600 acres of land off Collins Jollie Road in Conway be redistricted.
“What they’re hoping to do is develop it so it’s kind of an insular community,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick. “If you live in that community you can get what you need right there without having to leave and drive a long ways away. And really, because it has a blend of uses, it’s not one dimensional as just a neighborhood.”
Emrick said the biggest benefit is a financial agreement already in place between the city and the developer to help offset any future costs created by the additional homes.
“Anytime you add homes, you add costs,” Emrick said. “It’s a nice way to make it better for the city.”
