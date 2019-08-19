Buttigieg rallies support in Pee Dee, hopes to bring change to ‘divided country’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A crowd of around 300 voters piled into a sweltering Hartsville area fellowship hall Sunday to hear from the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to visit the Pee Dee.
Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke for about 45 minutes to the crowd at Jerusalem Baptist Church, telling the group why he could serve as a unifying force during a tumultuous time.
“I do believe leaders can bring out the best or the worst in us,” he began. “And I believe that this president brings out the worst in his supporters and the worst in us that oppose him.”
The topic of conversation bounced around frequently during the town hall style event, as voters peppered South Bend’s mayor with questions surrounding immigration, criminal justice reform and minimum wage.
“We’ve been doing minimum wage increases for decades and then we just stopped a few years ago. So if you want to know if those things would work just go back and check. And if you go back and check, you’ll see that the minimum wage is one of the most successful economic policies in American History," Buttigieg answered calmly.
The mayor heads back to Indiana before the next set of debates on Sept. 12 and 13.
