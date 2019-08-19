Authorities capture suspect wanted for murder in Texas on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the U.S. Marshals say they arrested a murder suspect wanted in Texas on Johns Island early Monday morning.
David Conditt, 58, was taken into custody after investigators found his car in the Limehouse boat landing parking lot and later found him sleeping on the dock, according to a Marshals service spokeswoman.
He was wanted for a murder in Tarrant County, Texas last Thursday where authorities say he beat and stabbed his twin sister, Dena Conditt Wright, to death at her house. David Conditt was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center pending his extradition back to Texas.
Haltom City police in Texas said Conditt left the scene in his sister’s red 2015 Toyota Rav4. Officers found Dena Conditt Wright dead early Thursday morning after someone called police saying they hadn’t spoken with her in a couple of days.
