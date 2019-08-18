Two injured after early morning wreck in Nichols

Two injured after early morning wreck in Nichols
Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to a car accident that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | August 18, 2019 at 10:44 AM EDT - Updated August 18 at 10:44 AM

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) - Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to a car accident that sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The information comes from a Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook page post. Officials say they arrived to the intersection Highway 917 and N. Nichols Highway just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is working with Horry County Fire Rescue this morning on a two-vehicle...

Posted by Horry County Fire Rescue on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Two victims were reportedly pulled from their vehicles and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.