One injured after vehicle rolls over in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured following a single-vehicle accident in Horry County Sunday afternoon.
Horry County Fire Rescue says the vehicle rolled over in the area of 2 Pine Drive and Highway 905 in the Conway area around 4:45 p.m.
The patient was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene but later cancelled after first responders realized it wasn’t necessary.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety assisted on the scene.
