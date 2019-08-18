First Alert: Drying out for the new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a soggy Saturday forecast, conditions will begin to improve as we head throughout Sunday. We are waking up to a wet start after additional showers moved through the area overnight. Temperatures for any morning plans will sit in the mid-upper 70s before quickly warming up mid-morning.
As we go throughout the day, clouds will begin to break up and the sunshine will return with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s along the beaches and the upper 80s to lower 90s in the Pee Dee. If you have plans today, the weather is looking nice. We will only hold onto a stray rain chance at 20% for the afternoon hours today. Most locations are expected to remain dry.
Monday is the start of school and the morning commute looks to be dry. A few areas could see some patchy fog in the Pee Dee but the visibility should be clear in the Grand Strand. Make sure to pack the rain gear for the bus ride home as an isolated rain chance will work back into the forecast with temperatures very similar to what they are for Sunday.
These isolated rain chances look to stick around through the middle of the week before a brief break arrives by Thursday. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat index values around 100° through Thursday. Better storm chances are expected to arrive by Friday and Saturday but that’s something we will continue to keep our eye on. For now, enjoy some sunshine and drier weather.
