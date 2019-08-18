In the aftermath of mass shootings, Myrtle Beach group offers active shooter training

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Less than a month since opening in Myrtle Beach, Cormac Arms and Outfitters held an active shooter training session for to the community Saturday morning.
The class comes just two weeks removed from the deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio, a continuous reminder that mass shooting are a part of the world we live in.
Rather than living in fear residents in Horry County chose to learn how to react and be prepared.
“I think sadly it stems because these events are happening all around the country, now rather than running away from them it’s about how do I handle myself if I’m ever involved in one,” said Chuck Dunn.
Cormac Arms and Outfitters General Manager, Chuck Dunn spent 27 years with the Myrtle Beach Police Department and said even the way officers respond active shooters has changed drastically in the last two decades.
“Now the training is you make a dynamic entry, where the first two to four officers on scene go ahead and go in and try to assess the threat and take the threat out,” said Dunn.
Jason Mulcahy was one of those who attended the active shooter presentation, understanding these shootings are part of the world we live in today.
“It’s just facing reality, it’s not going to get any better,” said Jason Mulcahy.
Billy Staub also took part in the training course and has witnessed his home town of Loris become impacted by gun violence and crime.
“They’re going to hit places where they know no ones carrying a gun, these gun free zones signs are an open door that say welcome, come in and kill us,” said Billy Staub.
In 2018, the FBI reported 213 casualties in active shooter situations.
Dunn hopes by educating people on how to react in the situations they can reduce the number of fatalities.
“These things are popping up and happening all over the country, we feel if we can reach out maybe educate some people we can save a lot of lives,” said Dunn.
Cormac Arms and Outfitters plans to offer active shooter training and other gun safety courses each Saturday at 10am, which are free and open to anyone interested.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.