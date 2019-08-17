Portion of Lake City highway officially re-named in honor of fallen FCSO Investigator Farrah Turner

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - Family and friends gathered Saturday for a ceremony honoring the legacy of an Florence County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.
Portion of Highway 378 in Lake City was renamed on July 1 in honor of Investigator Farrah Turner, who died after injuries sustained in an ambush on law enforcement in October 2018.
An official ceremony held Saturday by South Carolina Department of Transportation and the South Carolina General assembly.
“Never forget,” began a Facebook post from FCSO.
“Thank you to everyone that came out this morning and spent their Saturday with both Farrah’s blood and blue family. We were happy to be there to honor her today.”
Blood and blue family filled the Carolina Funeral Home in Scranton, SC for a brief ceremony before boarding busses to drive on the stretch of highway now dedicated to Turner.
