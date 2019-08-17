Lightning hits Horry Electric Co-op power station causing outage impacting over 4,000 customers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Storms sweeping through the Grand Strand are now impacting a local utility company.
According to Horry Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, a power station took a direct hit from lightning.
The current power outage map shows nearly 4,310 customers are currently without service due to 5 separate outages.
“The power is out and it will be for a while,” the group posts.
No word yet on when the power will be restored. WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
