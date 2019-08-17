New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody

FILE - This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the suspicious items placed inside the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in New York. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Saturday, Aug. 17, that the man seen holding one of the rice cookers in surveillance video was taken into custody. The discovery of the cookers Friday led to an evacuation and roiled the morning commute. (NYPD via AP, File)