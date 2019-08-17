Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island among nominees for Southern Living’s ‘Best Southern Beach Town’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pair of Grand Strand beaches are in the running for an online magazine award.
Pawley’s Island and Myrtle Beach join the list of over 20 nominees in Southern Living Magazine’s ‘South’s Best 2020’ contest. The contest asks voters to select the best restaurants, bars, hotels and attractions across the region.
Panama City Beach, FL, Gulf Shores, AL and Wrightsville Beach, NC are among the other nominees for ‘Best Southern Beaches’.
For the full list of beaches and to cast your own vote; click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.