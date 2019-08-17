Murrells Inlet bar, restaurant closing its doors

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular bar and restaurant in Murrells Inlet will be closing its doors after last call on Friday.
The Whiskey Fish Tavern’s operating partner, Aaron Hocin, made the announcement on Facebook.
“Come out and join me tonight at The Whiskey Fish Tavern as we pour one last drink and close our doors. Farewell for now,” Hocin said.
But the message went on to say, “Stay tuned.”
Hocin told WMBF News that the reason behind the closure is because the owners are looking to relocate in the Carolina Forest area.
“We appreciate all the love and support from our area locals, as well as our dedicated staff. We’re sad but take joy in the friendships we’ve made in the community,” Hocin said in a message to WMBF News.
The Whiskey Fish Tavern was created by five friends who had a dream of bringing an old-fashioned twist to drinking and dining in the historic fishing village of Murrells Inlet, according to the restaurant’s website.
