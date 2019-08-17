Man arrested after stabbing that left two injured in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - One man has been arrested following a stabbing in Bennettsville Saturday night.
According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old David Kenneth Lowe Jr was arrested as a result of an investigation following an incident on Red Hill Road. Authorities say two people were stabbed, and one victim was left with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Lowe was arrested and is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault & Battery 1st Degree, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
The Sheriff's Office says both victims are being treated for their injuries and are expected to live.
Lowe will is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and is awaiting bond.
