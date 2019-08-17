'I can’t sing’: Rookie Renfrow booed by teammates after singing struggles on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

NAPA VALLEY, CA (WMBF) - Fans are getting an up-close and personal look at this years Oakland Raiders team as a part of the HBO show ‘Hard Knocks’.
Along with an in-depth look, Grand Strand football fans are also getting their first look at former Socastee standout Hunter Renfrow’s first NFL training camp.
Highlighted in episode two of the series, Raiders QB Derek Carr ‘initiates’ rookies by forcing each one to state their name, school and signing bonus, followed by a song.
“I’m not singing anything,” Renfrow joked with his wife Camilla in a video posted to the Raiders Facebook Page Thursday. “I’m just saying the words...I can’t sing.”
At the order of Carr, Renfrow addresses the team before an afternoon meeting around 20 minutes into the episode.
“Hunter Renfrow....Clemson...Three hundred thousand dollars," the former Socastee QB says.
He then belts out into a rendition of Bill Wither’s ‘Lean on Me’, which only lasts until halfway through the first chorus before an amphitheater of boos and laughter.
Second year Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden told the team he would not condone any form of rookie hazing, but appreciates the singing contest.
To watch the full episode, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.