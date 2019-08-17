CCU athletics loses funding from top donor, proposed soccer complex on hold

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The proposed Coastal Carolina University soccer complex has been put on hold because of a large financial loss.
The athletics department had $5 million going toward the project until a top donor was no longer able to fulfill their pledge of $1.5 million.
The complex is beside the state-of-the-art football stadium and the plan was to move it to the other side of Highway 501.
“It’s current location is good but it’s not probably viable for the future,” CCU Board of Trustee member, Dr. Oran Smith, said.
Smith said the teams have done extraordinarily well the past few years and he said they need a complex to show for it.
“The goal is to build a facility worthy of the quality of our teams and our teams have been outstanding,” he said.
Smith wanted to make sure the community knows that the donor didn’t withdraw because of a lack of interest or support of CCU athletics, there were other reasons he couldn’t uphold his pledge.
He said the board is working on a plan for the future of the complex.
“We’re working to find the dollars we need,” he said. “My thinking is we will try to stick with a higher figure and build a stadium at that level, rather than a lower figure but we are working on that as a board right now."
We also reached out to CCU officials and was sent a statement from athletic director Matt Hogue.
“At this time, there is no imminent timeline for moving forward with the project until the current circumstances are addressed,” said Hogue. “No matter what, any changes or adjustments to the project will be subject to approval through state capital projects protocol.”
