Suspect Search: One accused of selling victim’s identity, another had evidence all over her face

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police said one suspect broke into the victim’s car then traded her identity for drugs and a second suspect had a case of the blues, as in blue hairspray. They said the evidence was all over her face and hands.
Let’s see if you can help authorities locate them?
Horry County Police are trying to find Stanton William Squires.
Last May, authorities spoke with the victim about a fraud incident at the Target on Sayebrook Parkway in the Surfside Beach area.
The victim said Squires tried to use her credit card on a $318 purchase inside the store, just moments after she reported someone had broken into her vehicle and stole her card along with other items.
The transaction was declined.
Less than a week later, authorities in Georgetown County responded to a call involving Squires and another suspect. Both suspects were incarcerated for multiple crimes.
During the investigation, officer’s found some of the original victim’s belongings, including that credit card and a forged check. In fact, that second suspect had given officers the victim’s name as her own.
That second suspect also had some of the victim’s belongings.
Last month, authorities interviewed that second suspect at J. Reuben Long Detention Center where she admitted Squires gave her the victim’s items in exchange for narcotics.
Squires is charged with three counts of financial transaction card fraud.
He’s 29 years old with a last known address of Intracoastal Village Court in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County Police are also looking for Michelle Nicole Vary.
Authorities say last June, Vary entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market Store at on Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet and went to the cosmetic aisle looking at various products.
Next, they said she went into the hair care aisle and selected a spray can of blue hair spray, hid it in her hands, and went into the ladies room.
An employee watched her in action and followed her into the ladies room, that’s where they saw the suspect on the floor in a stall.
The employee said Vary was somewhat unresponsive at first, but finally stood up and was unsteady on her feet. When Vary left the ladies room, her face, hands and hair were all blue.
Police said Vary was caught on camera and is a well-known shoplifter at various Walmart’s and other stores. She’s been trespassed from Walmart.
Vary is charged with trespassing and shoplifting $2,000 or less.
She’s 35 years old and is listed as homeless.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.