SC Attorney General sues major opioid distributors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bobby Brazell’s battle with substance abuse disorder began many years ago.
“Recovery is possible and it’s a beautiful thing. We got to support recovery,” said Brazell, who is now in long-term recovery.
Brazell battled addiction to pain pills and heroin. It’s a story all too familiar to some in the Palmetto State as the opioid epidemic counties. According to new data from DHEC, 816 people died in South Carolina from an opioid overdose in 2018.
On Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson sued companies that have played a role in fueling the opioid crisis in the state, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Attorney General Wilson filed a lawsuit against three major opioid distributors for their part in the opioid crisis.
“The failure of these companies to follow the law has caused a flood of opioid pills that would have never made it to the streets,” Wilson said during a press conference Thursday morning.
The Attorney General alleges McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation violated the S.C. Unfair Trade Practices Act and created a public nuisance.
Attorney General Wilson said, according to DEA data, the three distributors named in the suit are responsible for bringing in more than 2 billion opioid pills into South Carolina from 2006 to 2014.
The lawsuit is seeking civil penalties and injunctive relief.
“The purpose of this lawsuit is to get services to people. And help make people whole again,” Attorney General Wilson said.
In 2017, Brazell started the Midlands Recovery Center. They offer peer support services and an abstinence-based recovery approach. Brazell said he’s focused on getting others the help they need.
“I want to see more treatment beds. I want to see more access to Narcan in our community. If that money is going to be collected.
You can read the full lawsuit below:
