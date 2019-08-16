Restaurant Scorecard: No hand washing after handling raw meat at one eatery, flies in kitchen at another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Loco Gecko at 805 S. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors observed an employee not washing their hands before putting on new gloves after handling uncooked chicken and beef.
They also say squeeze bottles of sauces and condiments were not being labeled with a common name of food.
Wet and soiled towels were found behind the hand sink faucet and not in sanitizer. Single-service items in the wait staff area were seen not being stored inverted.
Inspectors say the low boy on the cook line had a warped fitting door, while grease build-up was seen on the hood filters and on the top of the drawers at the flat-top grill.
Holes were found in the sheet rock in dry storage, and the wet mop was stored on the floor, rather than hanging up to dry.
Inspectors gave Loco Gecko a 77 out of 100.
Our next restaurant is CiCi’s Pizza at 3533 Northgate Road in Myrtle Beach.
Health officials said the facility uses a timing method for their pre-made pizzas left on the cookline. The time was not labeled at the arrival time of the inspection.
Pasta was seen stacked on top of each other tightly covered and not allowing for rapid cooling.
Health officials said the back door to the kitchen self-closure was in poor repair. They said daylight was showing at the bottom of the door to the kitchen, and the door sweep was in poor repair.
Inspectors also said there was a presence of flies throughout the kitchen.
Lights over the dish machine were not protected and the lights over storage in the kitchen were not large enough.
Inspectors gave CiCi’s Pizza an 81 out of 100.
Two perfect scores this week went to My Little Teacup Tearoom And Bakery at 2520 U.S. 17 South in Murrells Inlet, and Wendy’s at 2462 U.S. 501 in Conway.
Grumpy Monk fans will be happy to know the owner plans to open a third location in the Grand Strand. The restaurant is known for its large craft beer selection, extensive menu, mothly tap takeovers and live music.
The owners of Grumpy Monk plan to open their next location at 1409 U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach in the former Whiskey River location. Look for smiles when that new eatery opens sometime in September.
